I-81 polling over time do not show growing support for 'community grid'
There have been nine polls over the past three years with many different methodologies and sophistication. But they all have had a substantial majority in favor of the existing route, in one form or another.
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
