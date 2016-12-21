Have you seen this boy? Auburn police search for missing 13-year-old boy
Police have asked the public for help finding a Cayuga County boy who ran away from his home last week. Herschel L. Rouse III left his 131 S. Fulton St., Auburn residence on Nov. 18, said the Auburn Police Department.
