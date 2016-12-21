Do you know this man? Police release ...

Do you know this man? Police release photos of suspect in attempted Auburn robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Post-Standard

Police say the man pictured in these surveillance photograhs injured a clerk Monday night when he tried to rob Auburn Discount Liquor on Seminary Street in Auburn, Cayuga County. This screenshot from Google Maps shows the front of Auburn Discount Liquor store in the Seminary Street shopping plaza in Auburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec 23 Good fella 4
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec 17 Jerk Off 3
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
News Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 197
Maureen Gleason at Lowes Aug '16 Anon 1
looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11) Jul '16 JessicafromRochester 4
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,550 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC