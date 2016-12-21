Do you know this man? Police release photos of suspect in attempted Auburn robbery
Police say the man pictured in these surveillance photograhs injured a clerk Monday night when he tried to rob Auburn Discount Liquor on Seminary Street in Auburn, Cayuga County. This screenshot from Google Maps shows the front of Auburn Discount Liquor store in the Seminary Street shopping plaza in Auburn.
