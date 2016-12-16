Auburn woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting cyclist with vehicle
Oswego County sheriff's deputies charged an Auburn woman with second-degree manslaughter after she allegedly struck and killed a man bicycling in the town of Oswego. Deputies said Faith M. Dechick, 32, was driving her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Route 104 at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 when she hit William E. Todd, Sr., of Oswego, who was operating a motorized bicycle.
