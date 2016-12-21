Auburn schools taking applications for pre-kindergarten for 3-year-olds

Children who were three years of age on or before Dec. 1, are eligible to take part in this program taught by state-certified early childhood education teachers. The universal pre-kindergarten program is available at the following Auburn locations: Cayuga Community College, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Cayuga Seneca Community Action Agency, E. John Gavras Center, Montessori School of the Fingerlakes and the YMCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.