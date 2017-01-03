Auburn police seek help finding teen who ran away from Cayuga Centers
Auburn police said Christian McCaffrey, 15, ran away from Cayuga Centers, 101 Hamilton Ave., on Thursday and has not been seen since. Police said they believe he may be trying to return to the Buffalo area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC