Auburn police seek help finding teen who ran away from Cayuga Centers

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Post-Standard

Auburn police said Christian McCaffrey, 15, ran away from Cayuga Centers, 101 Hamilton Ave., on Thursday and has not been seen since. Police said they believe he may be trying to return to the Buffalo area.

