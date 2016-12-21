Auburn police: Men knocked 72-year-ol...

Auburn police: Men knocked 72-year-old man to the ground before stealing his wallet

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Post-Standard

Austin M. Coff, 18, and Majel D. Sheffield, 20, both of Auburn, were arrested Tuesday evening and charged with forcibly stealing a man's wallet. The arrests came less than two days after the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Fri Good fella 32
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Fri Good fella 4
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec 17 Jerk Off 3
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
News Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 197
Maureen Gleason at Lowes Aug '16 Anon 1
looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11) Jul '16 JessicafromRochester 4
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC