Auburn man pleads guilty to beating Vietnam vet who was protecing sister

An Auburn man accused of attacking a Vietnam veteran in his home has pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault, the Cayuga County district attorney said. Darius E. Brown, 26, whose last known address was 7 North Lewis St., admitted in Cayuga County Court on Monday that just before 2 a.m. on May 22 he attacked the 68-year-old veteran in his Auburn home, District Attorney Jon Budelmann said in a press release.

