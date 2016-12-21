At 71, retired engineer enrolled in c...

At 71, retired engineer enrolled in college and learned to write books: CNY books and authors

For some people retirement means slowing down, taking on less work and sinking into leisure, but for David Claire Jennings, it has been a more ambitious adventure. After more than 50 years of working in various engineering roles for several companies in the Syracuse area, including a role as an electronics technician at the Syracuse University Research Corporation, Jennings retired and took up writing essays.

