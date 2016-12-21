Auburn man pleads guilty to homicide in DWI crash that killed Cayuga County baby
An Auburn man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other charges stemming from an April crash that killed a 1-month-old boy, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced. Raymond Campagna Jr., 37, of Auburn killed Kasey Potter when his vehicle crossed over the middle line on Route 34 in Cayuga County and hit a pickup truck the baby was riding in at about 1 a.m. April 9. Kasey died; his parents - Dakota Potter, 18, and Kirsten Foisia-Burgman, 20 - survived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC