Auburn man pleads guilty to homicide in DWI crash that killed Cayuga County baby

An Auburn man has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other charges stemming from an April crash that killed a 1-month-old boy, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office announced. Raymond Campagna Jr., 37, of Auburn killed Kasey Potter when his vehicle crossed over the middle line on Route 34 in Cayuga County and hit a pickup truck the baby was riding in at about 1 a.m. April 9. Kasey died; his parents - Dakota Potter, 18, and Kirsten Foisia-Burgman, 20 - survived.

