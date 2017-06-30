Study Reports Best States To Start A New Business
STUDY REPORTS BEST STATES TO START A NEW BUSINESS Jul. 5, 2017 Source: Fit Small Business While it may not completely surprise you that North Carolina ranked as the #1 state to start a business, did you know that Massachusetts, Montana and Michigan ranked in the Top 10? If you're an entrepreneur or deciding to start your own business, choosing the right state could mean the difference between success and failure. Fit Small Business compiled publicly available data from heavyweight sources such as the Kauffman Foundation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Small Business Administration, and analyzed it in order to give you a definitive and comprehensive ranking of the best states to start a business.
