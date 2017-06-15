Your chance to audition for 'Survivor' is today in Auburn Hills
Full disclosure: this writer used to be so obsessed with the reality TV show Survivor back in the day that his parents got him an authentic buff from the show so he could wear it while watching the show. Unfortunately, I don't have the will power to audition myself, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't either! The open casting calls take place today in Auburn Hills until 7 p.m. at the Gardner White Furniture store.
