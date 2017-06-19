Pistons closer to Detroit return with council OK of deals
The NBA's Pistons have moved closer to returning to Detroit with the City Council's approval of several agreements. The council voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve a development agreement, memorandum of understanding and a brownfield redevelopment plan associated with the team's planned practice facility and headquarters in an $83 million complex jointly operated with Henry Ford Health.
