Paula Abdul, 55, shows off agility on Total Package Tour
Forever our girl! Busty Paula Abdul, 55, shows off acrobatic dance moves on Michigan stop of The Total Package Tour Paula Abdul was a dancin' diva Thursday as she took the stage at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Straight Up songstress, 55, tore up the stage in a series of elaborate dance numbers for her set on The Total Package Tour, which marks her return to the road for the first time since 1992.
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Susan nichols (Jun '16)
|Jun 17
|thekatalyst1128
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Bob Phelps
|22
|FCA Ramps Up Rollout of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Trump
|9
|Just announced: Sia returns to Detroit this fall (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
