Paula Abdul, 55, shows off agility on Total Package Tour

Forever our girl! Busty Paula Abdul, 55, shows off acrobatic dance moves on Michigan stop of The Total Package Tour Paula Abdul was a dancin' diva Thursday as she took the stage at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Straight Up songstress, 55, tore up the stage in a series of elaborate dance numbers for her set on The Total Package Tour, which marks her return to the road for the first time since 1992.

