New condos proposed where 8 houses we...

New condos proposed where 8 houses were demolished near downtown Ann Arbor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: MLive.com

A developer is proposing to build 17 townhouse-style condos along North Main Street in Ann Arbor where an affordable housing development stalled five years ago. Anthony Randazzo of Auburn Hills-based Trowbridge Companies, working with Jarratt Architecture and Powell Engineering and Associates, recently submitted plans to the city for the new residences, which would be a short walk from downtown Ann Arbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Fri you hate the truth 3
News Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme... Jun 23 Indict arnon milchan 1
Susan nichols (Jun '16) Jun 17 thekatalyst1128 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
old fisher body plt (Dec '08) May '17 Bob Phelps 22
News FCA Ramps Up Rollout of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Trump 9
News Just announced: Sia returns to Detroit this fall (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC