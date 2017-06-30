New condos proposed where 8 houses were demolished near downtown Ann Arbor

A developer is proposing to build 17 townhouse-style condos along North Main Street in Ann Arbor where an affordable housing development stalled five years ago. Anthony Randazzo of Auburn Hills-based Trowbridge Companies, working with Jarratt Architecture and Powell Engineering and Associates, recently submitted plans to the city for the new residences, which would be a short walk from downtown Ann Arbor.

