Neil Diamond performs 17th Palace sellout concert
Neil Diamond performs a record breaking 17th sell out show at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Friday night during The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour on Friday, June 2, 2017. Neil Diamond performs 17th Palace sellout concert Neil Diamond performs a record breaking 17th sell out show at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Friday night during The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan nichols (Jun '16)
|Jun 17
|thekatalyst1128
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Bob Phelps
|22
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|8
|FCA Ramps Up Rollout of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Trump
|9
|Just announced: Sia returns to Detroit this fall (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Jamie Newman (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC