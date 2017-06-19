Marposs Joins Michigan Aerospace Manufacturera s Association
Marposs Corporation , a world leader in measurement and process monitoring technologies, has announced that they have become a member of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturer's Association , a consortium of experienced Michigan manufacturers focused on drawing aerospace business to the state. MAMA's mission is to serve and represent the interests of the state's aerospace and defense manufacturing firms with a single, unified voice and promote the capabilities of the Michigan manufacturing community to the global aerospace industry.
