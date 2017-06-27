'Like bombs': Bankrupt company's air bags still out there
Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall ... . TK Holdings Inc. headquarters is shown in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Susan nichols (Jun '16)
|Jun 17
|thekatalyst1128
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Bob Phelps
|22
|FCA Ramps Up Rollout of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Trump
|9
|Just announced: Sia returns to Detroit this fall (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC