Incoe Corp. to build new headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Hot runner systems supplier Incoe Corporation USA has announced plans to build a new US$20 million, 135,000-square-foot global headquarters facility in Auburn Hills, Mich. Currently headquartered in Troy, Mich., Incoe's new HQ - which will be located in the Oakland Technology Park in Auburn Hills - is scheduled to be complete by summer 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Susan nichols (Jun '16)
|Jun 17
|thekatalyst1128
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Bob Phelps
|22
|FCA Ramps Up Rollout of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Trump
|9
|Just announced: Sia returns to Detroit this fall (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC