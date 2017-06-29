Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointment to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the reappointment of Larry Alexander of Auburn Hills to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority.
