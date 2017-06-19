Giffin USA Expands with New Production Facility
Each facility includes 80,000 square feet of open floor space capable of manufacturing every metal component required for a complete finishing system. Giffin USA has expanded its physical footprint with a new production facility at its expansive manufacturing campus that includes two facilities, both located in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
