Fisker EMotion priced from $129,900, pre-orders start June 30

Wednesday Jun 7

It was less than a year ago that Henrik Fisker came out with the announcement he was starting a new electric car company under the Fisker name and that the first product would be an electric sedan with more range than a Tesla Model S. The Danish designer must have been working on the project for a lot longer than a year, however, as his second attempt at a car company is ready to show its sedan, labeled the EMotion, on August 17. In the lead up to the debut, Fisker has released more teasers and announced it will start accepting pre-orders on June 30 via the website www.fiskerinc.com. The company has also confirmed a $129,900 starting price.

