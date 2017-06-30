FEV North America to expand vehicle t...

FEV North America to expand vehicle testing at new tech center

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Automotive News

The cornerstone of FEV North America Inc.'s expanded suburban Detroit campus will be a vehicle emissions test center -- adding to its existing prototyping, design and development facilities. The new tech center at FEV, the U.S. unit of German engineering and testing firm FEV Group, will have a chassis dynamometer, where engineers can drive vehicles in simulated conditions.

