Bourdage practices mentoring over monitoring
As chief financial officer of Romeo RIM Inc., Michelle Bourdage said what she believes sets her apart is her business sense. While she is in charge of the finance and IT groups at the Romeo, Mich.-based company, she walks the plant floors on a regular basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|20 hr
|you hate the truth
|3
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Susan nichols (Jun '16)
|Jun 17
|thekatalyst1128
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Bob Phelps
|22
|FCA Ramps Up Rollout of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Trump
|9
|Just announced: Sia returns to Detroit this fall (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC