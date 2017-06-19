Auburn Hills proposes rezoning of The...

Auburn Hills proposes rezoning of The Palace

Thursday May 25

Auburn Hills city officials are preparing for a rezoning of The Palace of Auburn Hills after the Detroit Pistons announced their move to Little Caesars Arena beginning with the 2017 season. According to the city, both the Pistons practice facility and team offices will remain in Auburn Hills for at least next season, which will give the city more time to consider future opportunities for the site.

Auburn Hills, MI

