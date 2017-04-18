SST Opens New Facility in Monterrey

SST Opens New Facility in Monterrey

This new site expands their support in Mexico for increasing demand in state-of-the-art manufacturing and automation technology within the region. Single Source Technologies , a global distributor of leading machinery brands such as Makino, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest facility located in the northeastern city of Monterrey, Mexico.

