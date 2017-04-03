NEWS Execs who saved Continental Stru...

NEWS Execs who saved Continental Structural Plastics retire

5 min ago

The two longtime executives credited for saving Auburn Hills, Mich.-based Continental Structural Plastics Inc. from insolvency retired last week. CEO Frank Macher and CFO Jon Smith both retired from the automotive composites supplier on April 1. Steve Rooney, formerly the company's president and COO, replaces Macher as CEO and Steve Wisniewski, controller, has been promoted to vice president of finance.

