Maserati's U.S. HQ said to be moving to defunct Chrysler museum in Michigan
Fiat Chrysler will move the U.S. headquarters for its Maserati brand from New Jersey to the former Walter P. Chrysler Museum on the grounds of FCA's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., two sources familiar with the plan said. The transfer from Englewood Cliffs, N.J., to the shuttered museum about 25 miles north of Detroit will take place later this year, the sources said.
