Joe Louis Arena handled concerts like a champ From Sinatra to Seger, Kid Rock to Kanye, venue has done its namesake proud as a popular music mecca Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2o8Xj2v Before The Palace of Auburn Hills opened in 1988, Joe Louis Arena was the largest concert venue in Michigan. Bob Seger performed sold-out shows there in 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.