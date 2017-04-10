Frank Macher, Jon Smith retire from C...

Frank Macher, Jon Smith retire from Continental Structural Plastics

Tuesday Apr 11

Continental Structural Plastics announced the retirements of CEO Frank Macher and CFO Jon Smith, both effective April 1. Steve Rooney, formerly the company's president and COO, has been named CEO, while Steve Wisniewski, controller, has been promoted to vice president of finance. The company's new CEO, Steve Rooney, joined CSP as president and COO in 2011.

