Dodge Challenger Demon ignites muscle car fans Dodge is about to conjure a powerful Demon and wants it to help bolster sales Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oooC9a The 2017 New York Auto Show will feature hot performance cars and a bevy of SUV's. But watch out, these vehicles may be on the high end of the price spectrum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.