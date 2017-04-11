Continue reading

All-new Giulia Quadrifoglio combines Italian craftsmanship, class-leading performance, state-of-the-art technology and a passion for driving for the premium mid-size market All-new 2.9L twin-turbo V-6 with 505 horsepower makes the Giulia Quadrifoglio the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car ever, delivering 0-60 mph in a class-leading 3.8 seconds, a top speed of 191 mph and a record-setting Nrburgring lap time of 7:32 AUBURN HILLS, MI - April 11, 2017: The all-new 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio won Popular Mechanic's "Super Sedan" award in the magazine's annual Automotive Excellence Awards. "This car, we are happy to say, sets the new standard for super sedans," said , Automotive Editor at Popular Mechanics .

