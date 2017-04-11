Continue reading

Continue reading

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Auto Channel

All-new Giulia Quadrifoglio combines Italian craftsmanship, class-leading performance, state-of-the-art technology and a passion for driving for the premium mid-size market All-new 2.9L twin-turbo V-6 with 505 horsepower makes the Giulia Quadrifoglio the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car ever, delivering 0-60 mph in a class-leading 3.8 seconds, a top speed of 191 mph and a record-setting Nrburgring lap time of 7:32 AUBURN HILLS, MI - April 11, 2017: The all-new 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio won Popular Mechanic's "Super Sedan" award in the magazine's annual Automotive Excellence Awards. "This car, we are happy to say, sets the new standard for super sedans," said , Automotive Editor at Popular Mechanics .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are you a registered voter in Pontiac? Apr 6 ifadoll 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Mar 26 topaz 3
Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09) Mar 25 Anon 8
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar '17 Damncuh 4
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar '17 I I I 27
michael fletcher Feb '17 michele 1
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC