VW's Schmidt to remain in U.S. custody until trial next year
Oliver Schmidt, the Volkswagen executive incarcerated since January when he tried to return to his native Germany after a Florida vacation, will remain in custody until his trial early next year for 11 felonies tied to the company's emissions violations, a federal judge said Thursday. Schmidt, 48, appeared before Judge Sean Cox in U.S. District Court in Detroit for a hearing on his motion to be released on bond pending his trial.
