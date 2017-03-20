Top VW exec could be released from cu...

Top VW exec could be released from custody

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WXYZ

Today, we could be learning if one of Volkswagen's top executives will get released from custody pending trial in the company's emissions case. Oliver Schmidt, who worked as a general manager for Volkswagen in Auburn Hills from 2012 to 2015, is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States government, violating the air quality act and wire fraud.

