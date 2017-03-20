Top VW exec could be released from custody
Today, we could be learning if one of Volkswagen's top executives will get released from custody pending trial in the company's emissions case. Oliver Schmidt, who worked as a general manager for Volkswagen in Auburn Hills from 2012 to 2015, is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States government, violating the air quality act and wire fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|I I I
|27
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|michael fletcher
|Feb 17
|michele
|1
|where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|kittenkelly
|24
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb '17
|PorchHonkey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC