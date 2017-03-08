Strong sales could lead to more Jeep models
The former Chrysler headquarters and tech center in Auburn Hills, Mich., isn't the place it used to be. Under new steward Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , small car engineering has ceased in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|I I I
|27
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|michael fletcher
|Feb 17
|michele
|1
|where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|kittenkelly
|24
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb '17
|PorchHonkey
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan '17
|Jon Russell
|6
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC