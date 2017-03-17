Speeding, Drunk Driver Slams Into Building In Auburn Hills
Police say a strong odor of natural gas coming from the building prompted officers to evacuate the building and the neighboring building until Consumers Energy and Auburn Hills Department of Public Works could turn off the gas. Responding officers found a substantial amount of blood both inside and outside the auto, but the vehicle was unoccupied.
