Michigan Urban Farming Initiative see...

Michigan Urban Farming Initiative seeks funds to build America's first sustainable "agrihood"

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Model D

The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative is looking to strengthen its mission in Detroit's North End neighborhood with the transformation of an abandoned three-story apartment building into a community center. Should MUFI successfully raise $50,000 through a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will provide a $50,000 matching grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Sat I I I 27
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
michael fletcher Feb 17 michele 1
where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08) Feb 10 kittenkelly 24
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Feb '17 PorchHonkey 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan '17 Jon Russell 6
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC