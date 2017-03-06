Michigan Urban Farming Initiative seeks funds to build America's first sustainable "agrihood"
The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative is looking to strengthen its mission in Detroit's North End neighborhood with the transformation of an abandoned three-story apartment building into a community center. Should MUFI successfully raise $50,000 through a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will provide a $50,000 matching grant.
