Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey Palace concert canceled Local show is one of several on the joint outing to be scrubbed from the concert calendar Lionel Richie says that he will not be 100-percent recovered from knee surgery in time to do his proposed concert tour. Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey's upcoming concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills, originally scheduled for April 11 before it was postponed to a later date, has been canceled, venue officials announced Thursday.

