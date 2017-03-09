Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey Palace concert canceled
Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey Palace concert canceled Local show is one of several on the joint outing to be scrubbed from the concert calendar Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2m7PUwJ Lionel Richie says that he will not be 100-percent recovered from knee surgery in time to do his proposed concert tour. Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey's upcoming concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills, originally scheduled for April 11 before it was postponed to a later date, has been canceled, venue officials announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|I I I
|27
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|michael fletcher
|Feb 17
|michele
|1
|where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|kittenkelly
|24
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb '17
|PorchHonkey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC