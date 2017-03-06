Gibraltar Carlson's Proudlock capture...

Gibraltar Carlson's Proudlock captures 2017 state championship Photo Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: MIPrepZone

The 2017 wrestling state meet wrapped up on Saturday. Overall, the Downriver area produced one state champion, along with two runners up and a total of 11 All-State honorees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar 4 I I I 27
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
michael fletcher Feb 17 michele 1
where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08) Feb 10 kittenkelly 24
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb '17 Pope Phart 28
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Feb '17 PorchHonkey 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan '17 Jon Russell 6
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Oakland County was issued at March 08 at 11:46AM EST

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC