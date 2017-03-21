Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull to perfo...

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull to perform together in Michigan

Two international music superstars will share the same stage when their tour comes to Michigan. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull will be at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Wed., June 28, 2017.

