Ed Sheeran lines up September Little Caesars Arena show The English singer-songwriter will make his LCA debut on Sept. 27; tickets on sale March 17 Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2m1MpIw In this March 4, 2017 picture, British singer Ed Sheeran performs at the 52nd Golden Camera film & TV awards 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.