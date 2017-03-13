Driver crashes into building in Aubur...

Driver crashes into building in Auburn Hills

Thursday Mar 16

Auburn Hills police say a driver crashed into a building on University Drive and then left the scene on Thursday. The vehicle was found inside of the building with no sign of the driver, according to police.

