Disney On Ice in town for 9 shows this weekend
This year, the cast will be in town for nine shows at the Palace Of Auburn Hills, starting Thursday night at 7:30. There will also be shows Friday at 11:00, Saturday at 11:30 and 3:30, and Sunday at 11:30 and 3:30 as well.
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar 26
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar 25
|Anon
|8
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|I I I
|27
|michael fletcher
|Feb '17
|michele
|1
|where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|kittenkelly
|24
