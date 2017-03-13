Author Karl Ludvigsen to Highlight Si...

Author Karl Ludvigsen to Highlight Six Speakers Sponsored by the SAE...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: SAE International

Karl Ludvigsen "Reid Railton-Man of Speed" 1930's Railton & Hudson cars will be on display in the MHC booth Geoffrey Goldberg "Lancia: 60 Years of New Ideas and Unique Vee-Engines" Story boards representing this pioneering Italian V6 engine will be on display at the MHC booth Jason Torchinsky "Cars before Cars--a Survey of Automobiles before 1885" One of the last Stanley Steamers will on display at the MHC Booth. Roy Link "The Evolution of the Brake Dynomometer" A table-top model will be on display at the MHC booth .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SAE International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar 10 Damncuh 4
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar 4 I I I 27
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
michael fletcher Feb 17 michele 1
where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08) Feb '17 kittenkelly 24
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb '17 Pope Phart 28
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Feb '17 PorchHonkey 2
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC