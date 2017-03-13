Author Karl Ludvigsen to Highlight Six Speakers Sponsored by the SAE...
Karl Ludvigsen "Reid Railton-Man of Speed" 1930's Railton & Hudson cars will be on display in the MHC booth Geoffrey Goldberg "Lancia: 60 Years of New Ideas and Unique Vee-Engines" Story boards representing this pioneering Italian V6 engine will be on display at the MHC booth Jason Torchinsky "Cars before Cars--a Survey of Automobiles before 1885" One of the last Stanley Steamers will on display at the MHC Booth. Roy Link "The Evolution of the Brake Dynomometer" A table-top model will be on display at the MHC booth .
