Valeo to bring about 300 new jobs to Oakland Co.
Hundreds of new jobs are heading to Troy and Auburn Hills. Valeo North America, an auto supplier, will create nearly 300 new jobs as they construct a new low-speed test track and a support building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
