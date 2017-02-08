Takata shares untraded with heavy sel...

Takata shares untraded with heavy sell orders, KSS seen backing restructuring

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Shares in Japan's Takata Corp were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Monday after sources said the struggling air bag maker had selected Key Safety Systems as the final bidder for its restructuring, raising a concern that the U.S. auto parts supplier could lead Takata into a bankruptcy. A sign with the TAKATA logo is seen outside the Takata Corporation building in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 20, 2015.

Auburn Hills, MI

