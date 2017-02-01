Takata quietly parts ways with two top North American executives

Takata executive Kevin Kennedy testified at a hearing of a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on the Takata airbag recall in Washington on June 2, 2015. Photo credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Troubled Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp. has quietly parted ways with two top executives and the general counsel at its North American unit, Automotive News has learned, and the company isn't saying who is now running the subsidiary based in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.