Takata quietly parts ways with two top North American executives
Takata executive Kevin Kennedy testified at a hearing of a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on the Takata airbag recall in Washington on June 2, 2015. Photo credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Troubled Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp. has quietly parted ways with two top executives and the general counsel at its North American unit, Automotive News has learned, and the company isn't saying who is now running the subsidiary based in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Wed
|PorchHonkey
|2
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Jan 27
|Parden Pard
|27
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC