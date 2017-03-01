Robotic Material Handling, Machine Tending in Harsh Environments

The smallest foundry robot in its class, the IRB 1200 Foundry Plus 2 from ABB Robotics can increase flexibility and reduce cycle times for precision die casting processes such as smart phone cases and other electrical components. Booth 1635: Ideal for heavy duty metal casting, automotive and consumer electronics applications to cast light weight metals applications, the Foundry Plus 2 robot from ABB Robotics is the smallest foundry robot in its class and can carry a payload up to 7 kg.

