Robotic Material Handling, Machine Tending in Harsh Environments
The smallest foundry robot in its class, the IRB 1200 Foundry Plus 2 from ABB Robotics can increase flexibility and reduce cycle times for precision die casting processes such as smart phone cases and other electrical components. Booth 1635: Ideal for heavy duty metal casting, automotive and consumer electronics applications to cast light weight metals applications, the Foundry Plus 2 robot from ABB Robotics is the smallest foundry robot in its class and can carry a payload up to 7 kg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|I I I
|27
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|michael fletcher
|Feb 17
|michele
|1
|where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|kittenkelly
|24
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb '17
|PorchHonkey
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan '17
|Jon Russell
|6
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC