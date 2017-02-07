Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Pla...

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Plays Hometown Show

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Billboard

It was a special homecoming for the Red Hot Chili Peppers ' Chad Smith on Thursday night in Detroit. Smith and company played before a full complement of the drummer's family -- including his mother Joan Smith, seated side-stage, and older brother Brad -- as the Chili Peppers resumed the North American leg of their The Getaway World Tour after a 10-day break.

