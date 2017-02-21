Pistons, Henry Ford Health Systems to build new Detroit HQ
The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Henry Ford Health Systems to build a new development to house the team's headquarters and team performance complex. Detroit's NBA team is moving downtown next season to share Little Caesars Arena with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.
